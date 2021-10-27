Administration Assistant: Publishing

At Penguin Random House Australia, we strive to be the best home for our authors and people, the most service-oriented partner for our customers and to put readers at the centre of everything we do.

We have an exciting opportunity available for an Administration Assistant to join the Adult Publishing team, based in either our North Sydney or Melbourne office. Penguin Random House is committed to providing a workplace and culture that values diversity and inclusion across all levels of the business.

We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic, flexible, has a strong attention to detail and will enjoy the challenge of working in the busy Publishing Department. As the proud publisher of many First Nations writers – including Miles Franklin winner Tara June Winch; Leah Purcell; Anita Heiss, Uncle Jack Charles, Yvonne Weldon and Cathy Freeman – we are looking for someone with experience with or an understanding of the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people and/or communities.

Reporting to the Managing Editor, you will be responsible for:

Providing administrative and editorial support to the Adult Publishing team including coordinating and minuting meetings, and maintaining business systems

Performing clerical work, such as maintaining schedules, updating contact lists and printing and sending manuscripts for endorsement

Publishing and editorial support where required, including processing reprints and gratis orders, checking final page proofs and collating sales figures

You will have excellent written and verbal communication skills and good computer skills with the ability to work both independently and as part of a supportive team.

If you are interested in this pivotal role within the world's most global publishing business, we invite you to apply now. All applications must include a cover letter which outlines your suitability to the role.

Penguin Random House recognise and acknowledge the contribution of people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. This includes, however is not limited to, differences in gender, age, disability, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, family status and disability.

Penguin Random House is the world’s largest trade book publisher, boasting an impressive list of authors from cherished favourites to future classics across many genres and platforms. In Australia and New Zealand, we are proud to work with the most talented writers, thinkers and achievers and publish a diverse range of local and international voices. We are the leading publisher distributing books across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on speed and reliability to reach our customers and bring the very best books to readers everywhere. Our 400+ creative and passionate people from various backgrounds and experiences work together to uphold our reputation for excellence and clear commitment to service throughout the entire publishing process, and help us to achieve exceptional results. More information can be found at https://www.penguin.com.au/ and https://www.penguin.co.nz/.

